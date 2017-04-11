by Stan Ernst

With the coming of spring I emerge from my storage bulb existence beneath the winter slush to bloom again. Just call me daffadowndilly. I’m a metaphor for spring and the national flower of Wales. I traveled to Wales one spring and made the mistake of ordering a local pheasant and quail dinner. Unbeknownst to me, the Welsh hotel hunters shot the birds that morning and left them in the bed of their pickup to spontaneously stew until dinnertime. On my return to the USA I was hospitalized for eighteen days with excruciating abdominal cramps and constipation. I lost a pound a day in the hospital. The Welsh are evil; but that’s not important now.

I’m known to my acquaintances as narcissus, jonquil and daffadowndilly. I especially enjoy being called daffadowndilly because I know of no other human being who would tolerate that moniker. I believe that it makes me special, i.e., narcissus. But it also reminds me of spring when day and night are each twelve hours long. Allegorically spring signifies rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, resurrection, regrowth and Customer Appreciation Day at the Tap Room, aka, first Saturday in May. With the coming of spring, Uncas Road is once again open to outsiders and Uncas Road inhabitants are set free to roam the ADK with impunity.

I like to sit near the Uncas Roaders at Customer Appreciation Day because they receive preferential treatment from the Tap Room servers who purposefully avoid me. I wedge myself between the Uncas Roaders and the exterior kitchen door to intercept the exotic plates of game food delicacies prepared within by skilled chefs. If I’m not attentive the servers slip silently by me even after I bribe them with $20. A couple of years ago the Uncas Roaders ate so much that their picnic table collapsed. There were no game changing injuries so their gluttony continued unabated. I don’t think they get much to eat during winter on Uncas Road.

Like all mature daffadowndillies I begin to fade as the dog days of summer impend; I wilt in the heat of day. I lack the desire to fish from sunup to sundown, to trek the woods for trekking’s sake or to paddle into the wind like there’s no tomorrow. Hell, at my age there aren’t too many tomorrows left so I abuse them wisely. At this stage of life, everything revolves around breakfast, lunch, nap, cocktail hour and dinner. I can usually find time for lunch at the ADK’s number one burger joint, The Ern, just before naptime. A Legendary Larry Burger with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, hot peppers and two frosty Yuenglings and I nap like a baby for an hour after. When I awake, I’m fresh as a daffadowndilly and looking forward to cocktail hour on the front porch. If I lack the initiative to cook supper, it’s down the road we go to a great local restaurant and maybe a lively music venue. Hopefully the musician is older than I and I can climb into my bunkie at a civilized hour. And when the morning light comes streaming in, I’ll get up and do it again, Amen! (Jackson Browne, draft dodger, 1976)

I’ll tell you how bleak it’s become for this ole daffadowndilly; I caught exactly three brook trout last season. End to end they didn’t measure one foot. I could blame it on the season long low water conditions and insufferable summer heat, so I will. I spent the majority of my afternoons at the beach alternately submerged in the relatively cool water and hiding from the relentless sun. I used so much sunscreen that I resembled Anderson Cooper. The sun is not my friend. I spent more time in my dermatologist’s office having disgusting growths burned off my body than I did fishing. My dermatologist considers himself a cryogenic gourmet cook the way he blasts my body with liquid nitrogen. He sent pictures of me after treatment to the Molecular Gastronomy Network and I don’t look particularly appetizing. Just imagine an exploding bowl of frozen red raspberry minestrone.

During early spring, the axis of the Earth increases its tilt relative to the sun and the length of day rapidly increases. The Northern Hemisphere warms significantly causing new plant growth and black flies to spring forth. Snow melts, streams swell with runoff, frosts are less severe and most local restaurants close until Mother’s Day. I thank those considerate eateries which remain open for their hospitality during what I can only describe as the annual springtime famine. I depend on the few and the brave to sustain me as I labor doggedly to open camp for the pending high season.

I harken back to the days when the shadbush and the trout lily bloomed and the black flies emerged from free flowing streams. This meant that icy ADK streams were teeming with hungry native trout itching for a fight. Alas, I now await the stocking trucks to arrive with loads of liver fed fingerlings that cry for their mommies and are homesick for their concrete rearing ponds. By the truckloads they’re unceremoniously dumped into local lakes and streams to be slaughtered by ospreys, eagles, giant lake trout, otters and no-account malingerers like me. It’s okay; if God hadn’t wanted us to slaughter stocky trout, he wouldn’t have invented DEC stocking trucks.

Above all, spring is nature’s way of saying ‘let’s party.’ The maple sugaring over crusty snow is finished and the ceremonial sugar shack Snoshoe Grog bottle is drained. Tree buds are swelling and summer birds amassing below the Mason-Dixon Line are inexorably moving north. Aldo Leopold said that, “One swallow does not make a summer, but one skein of geese, cleaving the murk of March thaw, is the Spring.” Gustav Mahler whined, “Spring won’t let me stay in this house any longer! I must get out and breath the air deeply again.” Mahler lived in Bohemia; there are no black flies in Bohemia.

Virginia Woolf has the last word; “I enjoy spring more than autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older.” I’m afraid Virginia’s correct.