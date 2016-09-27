The 23rd annual Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13. This event brings local businesses together to raise money within the community for other local businesses in need. Participants race for the trophy and a good cause.
They are ready to win, set to have a good time, and good to go for another year of fun.
Calypso’s Cove Charity Go Kart Race fun
