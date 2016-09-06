File photo The Calypso's Cove Charity Go-Kart Race always brings out a crowd to support a good cause and have a good time. Proceeds go to help local charities.

The Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The rain date will be Sept. 15, call (315) 369-6145 to confirm postponement due to rain. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing to begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.Race spectators will be admitted for a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children under twelve. The donation includes food and tickets for three beverages. Additional beverages can be purchased for $3 each. All proceeds from the event are donated to the benefactor. Bring ID for proof of age.Established in 1994, the Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart race seeks to raise money within the community for local businesses and organizations in need. The beneficiaries this year are the Kommunity Youth Activity Center that provides a safe, supervised spots for tweens and teens to recreate, and the Home Aide Service of the Central Adirondacks which provides help for seniors that allows them to stay in the area and in their homes.The entry fee for a team is $250, which covers five racers who will each run in two heats, along with food and tickets for five beverages for each racer. Additional beverages can be purchased for $3 each.Team leaders should send their check for $250 and a list of five racers to Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race, 3183 State Route 28, Old Forge, NY 13420. The entry form can be downloaded at www.CalypsosCove.com. There is a twenty-four team limit. Interest in the race is high, so don’t be disappointed, send your entry today. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12 or when the 24 team limit is met.Race participants and spectators can purchase raffle tickets before or during the event. Door prize raffles will be awarded throughout the evening and the same tickets are used for a 50/50 raffle at the end of the race.If you are interested in donating a door prize or gift certificate please call (315) 369-6145 or stop into the Enchanted Forest Water Safari office. 50/50 Raffle, 50 percent of the raffle money will go toward the beneficiaries.Return a list of team members and signed rules with your entry fee. It is the responsibility of the team captain to be sure that all team members are aware of the rules. Team members may be substituted the night of the race. Team captains must check in at entrance to pick up team envelope.