Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Racers come around the tracks at the Go-Kart Race.

The 24th annual Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race took place on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The total raised from this year’s race was $17,206. This year’s benefactors were the Old Forge Little League Baseball Field and Kinderwood Preschool Program; they will each receive $8,603 for their organizations.

Thirty-eight teams and 190 racers from Otter Lake to Indian Lake competed for the coveted trophy in 57 races. Over 200 spectator admissions, raffle tickets, beverage sales and tips, contributed to the overall event fundraising. The money was solely raised by community participation, which is a true accomplishment for the region. Results of the race are as follows:

First place, 35 points: Adirondack Garage

Second place, 32 points: Old Forge Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Third place, 31 points/tie: Heroux Construction and Rivett’s Marine Recreation and Service

The Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Little League Baseball Committee, Kinderwood and the Noonan Family would like to personally recognize and thank the community for their participation in this charity event, all of the volunteers who so willingly donate their time each year to make this event possible and to all of the groups of individuals and local businesses who participated with a team, made a donation for the raffle or for food and beverages: Emcees Kelsey Clark and Mike Cunningham; bartenders Melissa Macdonald, April Deis, Ann Dempsey, Jack Dempsey, and Charlie Talmadge; the TOW Bar Inn’s Andy and Kendra Hopsicker from the TOW Bar Inn; and Pepsi.

Race Teams and Door Prize Donations: Ace Hardware, Adirondack Accents, Adirondack Bank, Adirondack Dog House, Adirondack Garage, Adirondack League Club, ADK Home, Allen’s Jewelers, Amidon Building Restoration, Back Door Bar, BD Hodge Electric, Benny’s Ice Cream, Billy’s Italian-American Restaurant, Blue Mountain Lake Self Storage, Candy Cottage, Cedar Mountain, Central Adirondack Association, Clark Energy, Daiker’s, DD Paving, DiOrio’s Supermarket, Duffy’s at the Glenmore, Dunn’s Boat Service, Frankie’s Taste of Italy, Front Door Diner, Fulton Chain Craft Brewery, Glenmore Hotel, Great Pines Lodge and Lean To, Heroux Construction, Heroux Excavating, Kowalik’s Hotel, Lakeview T’s, Lucy and Bob’s Bakery Bistro, Marie Birtle Therapeutic Massage, Michael A Hunkins Construction, Montezuma Winery, Mountain Greenery, Mountainman Outdoor Supply Co., Oil Well, Old Forge Camping Resort, Old Forge Electric, Old Forge Liquors, Old Forge Volunteer Ambulance Corps., Old Forge Volunteer Fire Dept., Oneida OB/GYN Group, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, Rivett’s Marine Recreation and Service, Seventh Lake House, Slickers Adirondack Tavern, Souvenir Village, TA Down Construction, The Pickle Boat, The Steak House, The Strand Theatre,

Toboggan Inn, Tony Harper’s Pizza and Clam Shack, Town of Webb Teachers Association, Van Auken’s Inne, Walt’s Diner and Catering and Willie Van’s Excavating.

Volunteers: Old Forge Little League Baseball Field, Kinderwood Preschool Program, Kent Delano, Zoe Gosnell, Joe Guido, Derryck Hains, James Koperda, John Kuznia, Jeff LeBuis, Jon Lis, Rachel Moore, Jessica Norrs, Bryon Oaks, Daniel Roberts, Jon Rookey, Mary Kate Russell, Erik Russell, Matt Sterling, Chris Tapper, Chris Tracy-Deuss, Ashley Turner, Jake Vandervort, Sharon Ventura and Larry Ventura.