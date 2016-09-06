Hundreds of campers from across the state gathered at YMCA of Greater Rochester’s Camp Gorham for the annual program, Camp Corral. A free service program that gives priority to military children 8-15 years old with a parent who has been injured, disabled or fallen in combat, Camp Corral’s mission is to “serve those who have served us.”

Camp Corral provides a fun and developmental experience where “kids are free to be kids,” apart from the day-to-day challenges they face within their military families. Campers participate in traditional camp experiences, including horseback riding, canoeing, swimming, fishing, archery, a ropes course and other outdoor activities while learning new skills, building character and making new friends.

“Our campers smile at you, remember your name and shake your hand,” said Anne Thornton, executive director of Camp Gorham at the YMCA of Greater Rochester. “Our campers enjoy meeting others, making new friends and sharing their story. Every child deserves summer camp, especially Camp Corral campers. They deserve this time away to enjoy being a kid.”

Camp Corral is committed to increasing the number of children served by expanding its reach in communities around the country through meaningful, recreational camp experiences where military kids are free to be kids and enjoy non-stop fun, free of charge. Camp Corral works closely with the Redwoods Group to select partner host camps, and currently has 23 camp locations in 19 states.

To learn more, visit campcorral.org/camp/ymca-camp-gorham.