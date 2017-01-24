Teens and tweens are invited to a campfire party from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The party will be at 215 Spring St. on the Moose River in Old Forge. Turn off Main Street at the White House B&B and go straight to the dead end. It’s the brick red wooden house on the left. Look for the snowman.

All guys and gals are welcome and hot dogs, s’mores and cocoa will be served.

To RSVP call or text Wende at (315) 369-5691.