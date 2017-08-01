Cancer survivors, volunteers, and community members will unite to honor the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers at the annual American Cancer Society Bark For Life event on Aug. 5. By supporting the program, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives and help free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Here in Old Forge you can make a donation to Bark For Life at Waggin’ It In the ADK. Fighting cancer is a cause close to owner Judy Lonergan’s heart.

“Having a sister who passed at the age of three of leukemia and another sister who is a breast cancer survivor, in addition to other family members and friends that have been touched by cancer, all makes supporting the American Cancer Society a priority,” said Lonergan, “and this is a great morning to come out and bond with other furry friends.”

She’ll be at the event with her golden retriever Shamrock.

You can pre-register your dog for $15 online by Aug. 3 at www.RelayForLife.org/barkNorthCountryNY.

There is a $20 per dog registration the day of the event. All dogs must have proof of current rabies vaccination to participate. Free for visitors or spectators. Free bandana for each dog that participates.

Registration is from 9-10 a.m., the walk begins at 10 a.m. at KevAnna’s, on State Route 28, in Forestport.

The event includes a half-mile walk through the Adirondack woods, as well as doggie contests (owner-pet look-alike, musical sits, talent contest), vendor displays, basket raffles, food and more.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.