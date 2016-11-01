Photo By Cathy Bowsher

In the front center are President Deb Carhart, Vice President Tim Foley, and board member Charlie Frey; back row are Executive Director Nick Rose, Office Administrator Tricia Kelley, Treasurer Sandy Booton, board member Paige Hannah, Secretary William Basile, board member Bonnie Lutz, and board member Bill Ransom.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century (CAP-21) held its annual meeting on Oct. 25 at the American Legion Hall in Old Forge.

The meeting commenced with a warm welcome back from CAP-21 members to Executive Director Nick Rose, who had a brief absence due to health issues during the summer. Deb Carhart, executive board president, gave thanks to all CAP-21 members for their seamless support of another successful CAP-PY Duck Derby, the sole fundraising program of CAP-21, “The Duck Derby bridges the gap between our income and those things we spend here in the community, it’s a very important fund raiser, all of the board members stepped up to make that a successful event, and a special thanks to Sandy Booton, for making Adirondack Bank Duck Central for three weeks,” Carhart said.

During the business portion of the meeting, Sandy Booton, CAP-21 treasurer, presented the CAP-21 Financial Annual Report from Oct. 1, 2015 – Sept. 20, 2016. The report is as follows:

• Income for the prior 12 month period was $94,896.

• Expenses were $94,903, which resulted in a loss for the period in the amount of $7.

• No unusual expenses were noted.

• Cash on hand is $50,261.11 plus $25,000 in the CD for a total of $75,261.11.

• Report is on cash basis and does not include outstanding income due.

According to Booton, the financial report reflects an additional $3,000 ahead in cash on the books for this year.

“We have a great relationship with the Town of Webb and the Town of Inlet. They have been great supporters of our programs. We would also like to thank our membership, the Central Adirondack Association, and the Community Foundation for their continued support. Thank you for coming tonight, I am very proud to be apart of this organization,” said Booton.

Tim Foley, CAP-21 vice president, gave thanks to volunteers and supporters of CAP-21 and its projects.

“This is a great organization and we have a great board, an active board. Thank you to the volunteers, from the Farmers Market to the hanging basket people, and people in the communities in general. That’s what we are here for, the communities,” Foley said.

Every year CAP-21 has a student participate with CAP-21. This year the student is Carter Kelley. Kelley is the son of CAP-21 Office Administrator Tricia Clark.

Executive Board Members of CAP-21 are President Deb Carhart, Vice President Tim Foley, Treasurer Sandy Booton, and Secretary Jean Murdock. Murdock will be replaced by CAP-21 Board Member William Basile due to family health issues.

Nick Rose presented the annual report with news of two local businesses that are utilizing CAP-21’s services, “The Woods Inn and Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company are both business that are looking to expand and feel that they have to expand to stay viable. What we did is create an expansion plan that seeks support through Empire State Development, and we are trying to stay very optimistic about that,” said Rose.

Another project brought up in the meeting was the Main Street Project of Indian Lake. CAP-21 is involved in the revamping of downtown Indian Lake in order to better serve its community.

“If you have driven through Indian Lake recently, you will see that is a community that greatly needed this assistance, this is the first step for Indian Lake to make an economic comeback,” Rose said. “We are a voice for the region.”

CAP-21’s grant writing program has helped the Mission Boutique of Niccolls Church in their recent renovations, “Our work has probably gotten the job done a year ahead of time. That building serves over 600 families a year and our grant that we wrote to the Community Foundation got that done in nine months; shoveling to done,” said Rose.

Board members and officers of CAP-21 called the meeting adjourned to present a cake in honor of 15 years of service to the communities.

“We are a think tank for all the communities,” said Bill Ransom, board member. CAP-21 continues great service to the region with the ability to find the right means to help fund projects that better the communities, “We are a voice for the region, from 500 to 50,000, we will find a way to help,” said Executive Director Nick Rose.

In other news,

• According to Rose, Mac’s Safe Ride’s new vehicle is currently being detailed and will be ready for a press release in the next week.

• Over $50,000 was generated and put back into the local economy through the partnership of the Adirondack League Club and CAP-21, “Twenty-two organizations from emergency services to libraries to fire departments to CAP-21 got some sort of support through that program, I think it’s a huge lift,” said Rose.

Supporters may donate by mail to PO Box 642, Old Forge, NY 13420.

CAP-21 may be contacted by email at, www.cap-21.org, or in person at the office located in Old Forge.