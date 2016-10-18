By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century, or CAP-21 was founded in 2001. It will hold its annual meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the American Legion Hall in Old Forge.

The organization works hard to improve our area, supporting projects like the Town of Webb Scholarship Fund or the Senior Health Activity Recreation Program, a senior specific recreational program. CAP-21 also works with regional projects such as Advantage Adirondacks, an economic development program for the park through the Hamilton County Adirondack Partnership and the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, which works to prevent invasive species from damaging ecosystems in the area. CAP-21 also provides assistance to the St. Bartholomew and the Niccolls Food Pantry. The group has brought in over $10 million in grants and project financing to our region.

CAP-21 reaches Forestport, Webb, Inlet, Long Lake and Indian Lake.

According to CAP-21 Executive Director Nicholas Rose, CAP-21’s mission is focused on the three core areas of economic revitalization, social responsibility and environmental balance.

CAP-21 has recently written grants for renovations to Arrowhead Park in Inlet. Improvements in lighting, restroom facilities, accessibility, and maintenance work on the Youth Commission Building are made possible by CAP-21 and the NYS Department of State. One of the missions of CAP-21 is planning for the future of the communities, while preserving and protecting the beauty and natural resources of the Adirondacks.

The CAP-PY Duck Adoption is the only fundraiser that CAP-21 holds. Funds raised from the CAP-PY Duck event allow for advancements in regional projects that effect the Adirondack Park like the Trails Development project. The project includes work on the TOBIE Trail and working with the Town of Inlet on the Elaine Townsend Trail, which according to the CAP-21 website, will connect the northern part of Inlet (from Seventh Lake House) to the business district, the Inlet School and Fern and Arrowhead Parks. It will also provide a connector for portions of the TOBIE with Inlet snowmobile trails and the Moose River Plains.

Projects like the Community Beautification program, where community volunteers, organized by CAP-21, take in donations and then hang the flower baskets used to decorate the Route 28 corridor, add a pretty touch to our community.

CAP-21 depends on outside support and is need of members to continue its mission of maintaining the betterment of the region. Supporters may donate by mail to PO Box 642, Old Forge, NY 13420, at www.cap-21.org, or by drop in at the office located in Old Forge.