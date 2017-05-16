The Central Adirondack Partnership (CAP-21) is interested in hearing from owners of commercial buildings and mixed-use properties (business and rental apartments), as to their interest in participating in a New York State Main Street Program. The NY Main Street program may provide up to 50 percent of building renovation and remediation costs for buildings within an identified core revitalization area. The intent of Main Street is to improve the appearance of the business district, promote downtown revitalization, and to boost additional private investment. The program also seeks to bring vacant storefronts and buildings back to life and to also create affordable rental housing within the core business district.

CAP-21 has administered successful Main Street programs in Old Forge and Inlet and is currently administering a Main Street project within the business district of Indian Lake. CAP-21 would like to gauge the need and interest for similar programs within Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Inlet and Long Lake. CAP-21 is requesting property owners within these areas to complete a Main Street Letter of Interest (available from CAP-21) and to return this to our office as soon as possible. Property owners may either email letters to [email protected] fax to (315) 369-3355, or mail to CAP-21, PO Box 642, Old Forge, NY 13420. Call (315) 369-3353 if you need CAP-21 to email you the letter of interest forms or if you have any questions about this program.

If there is sufficient interest, CAP-21 would apply for Main Street or Rural Area Revitalization funds this summer for construction to begin in 2018.