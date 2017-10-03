CAP-21 will be hosting a Town of Webb Candidate’s Night from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at View.

This event is just for the contested seats within the Town of Webb, including supervisor and town board.

Both candidates for supervisor, Robert Moore and Robert Burke, and all four candidates for the two town board seats, Mike Ross, Donald Haehl, William Tormey and Kate Russell have been invited to participate. The uncontested candidates; Nanci Russell, Kelly Hunkins, Casey Crofut and Patrick Russell have also been invited to greet the public.

The format will allow each contested seat candidate to provide a little information about themselves and what they hope to accomplish for the Town. CAP-21 will then take questions from the public directed to either supervisor or board positions and each candidate will have a chance to respond.

Light refreshments will be provided by CAP-21 so come early, mingle with your neighbors, get your questions on paper, and participate in the electoral process.

CAP-21 would appreciate an RSVP for planning purposes. Call (315) 369-3353 or email to [email protected]