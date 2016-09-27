Mark Rushten of Marcy is the winner of the 2016 Dodge Challenger Labor Day drawing. Mark is flanked by his wife, Kathy and his son, Alex.

They were with their daughter at Calypso’s Cove Sunday night when a friend called them, informing Mark he was the winner. Mark was under pressure from Alex to keep the car, and it didn’t appear to be a difficult decision. Mark and the Rushten women are all fans of the sporty red Challenger.