Pat’s family appreciates kind thoughts and help

Thank you to the friends and family near and far for the cards, food, visits and all the kind things everyone has done for us in helping us with the loss of our mother, Pat Murdock.

The hugs, smiles and just the words of encouragement meant a lot to us and thanks for showing your support at the time when we needed it so much. Just knowing that friends and family like this, will always be there when we need them. This is a great area to be from and always able to come back to.

The family of Pat Murdock

Susie, Kathy, Cindy and Patti