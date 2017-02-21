EBFD thanks everyone involved in Chili Cook-Off

The Eagle Bay Volunteer Hose Co., Inc. would like to thank everyone who participated, attended and supported our fourth annual Chili Cook-Off and Open House held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Eagle Bay Fire Station.

We especially thank all those participants who cooked up their special, chili concoctions and entered them for judging in our annual Chili Cook-Off event. All together we had 12 entries that were competing for top cash prizes in four chili categories.

We also say thank you to our chili judges: Wayne LaPorte, Ed Forester, Barbara Maurice and Frank Salvatore, who had the tough job of tasting all the chili entries and then had the even tougher task of deciding whose chili reigned supreme.

Lastly, we would like to say thank you to all the volunteers who helped out during our event and to members of the Eagle Bay community and surrounding areas who came to our fire station to taste and enjoy all that delicious chili and then took the time to vote for the People’s Choice award. Your support was truly appreciated.

Our congratulations to the 2017 Chili Cook-Off winners who won in the following categories: Best Fire Department Entry, Otter Lake Fire Department; Best Professional Cook Entry, The Tavern; Best Amateur Cook Entry, Bill Maxim from Remsen; People’s Choice Award, Otter Lake Fire Department.

Besides our Chili Cook-off and Open House, the Eagle bay Fire Dept. also held a crock pot raffle and the Eagle Bay Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, sponsored a 50/50 raffle. The crock pot winner was Linda Meixner from Eagle Bay, and this year’s 50/50 raffle winner was Steve Wheeler from Otter Lake. Steve was kind enough to donate his share of the winnings back to the Eagle Bay FD Ladies Auxiliary. Steve’s generosity was greatly appreciated.

Every year our annual Chili Cook-Off has gotten bigger and better. From the reactions and support that we received from Eagle Bay and surrounding communities it was a great community event. Your support is truly appreciated!

Shane Beach

Chief, Eagle Bay Fire Dept. Chairman, Chili Cook-Off