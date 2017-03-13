Frozen Fire and Lights Committee says thank you

The Town of Inlet and the Inlet Area Business Association would like to say thank you to all those who made the 14th annual Frozen Fire and Lights a great success!

The day began with the coronation of King Bruce O’Hara and his Queen Margie in the gazebo on Legion Square. Former King and Queen Greg and Toni Rudd did the honors. The king and queen went through the day attending all the activities handing out beads, trophies and medals.

The Inlet Youth Commission had a very nice turnout for their Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop held at the Inlet Town Hall where children could also get their face painted by Becky Hasemeier with help from Crew 7.

At Fern Park, the threat of thunderstorms did not keep everyone away. A few bravely took to the trails on snowshoes. The ice skating rink, unfortunately, did not hold up. The sledding hill had a good amount of snow still on it and made for some fun sledding.

The Old Forge Little League set up their concession stand under the pavilion at Arrowhead Park and offered hot dogs, chili dogs, cups of chili, cookies and beverages.

The seventh annual Cardboard Sled Race had eight entries sent down the hill one at a time while members of Crew 7 were standing by to assist if needed. Each was allowed more than one trip down while Robin Murdock recorded the times and kept track of the best. The king and queen handed out trophies and every participant received a medal. Thank you to Dennis Hudson for his master of ceremonies performance. And thank you to the rest of the helpers during the races: Adele Burnett, Margie and Bruce O’Hara, Ron Dearlove and Carie Hodel. We are looking forward to next year’s entries.

Because it was raining sideways with thunder and lightning, the Youth Snowmobile Races were canceled.

Happy Hour at The Woods Inn gave people a place to go during the rain.

Around 6:30 people started gathering around the bonfire at Arrowhead Park. Free hot cider and Zweigle’s hot dogs were being given away under the pavilion and promptly at 7 p.m., during heavy snowfall, the awesome display of fireworks by American Fireworks, out of Utica, began. After the fireworks, many wandered over to Matt’s Draft House at Screamen Eagle for wine and chocolate sampling or over to The Woods Inn to listen to Doug Green.

Thank you to the following for their contributions towards the fireworks: ADiKted, Adirondack Bank, Adirondack Fairway B and B, Adirondack Images, Adirondack Reader, AdironJack Custom Furniture, American Legion Post #1402, Amidon Enterprises, Big Moose Yamaha, BJ Queen Enterprises, Blackberry Hill Properties, Burkhard-Evans, Dan and Kay Carmichael, Central Adirondack Association, Clark Energy, Clark’s Snowmobile Rentals, Construction Effects, Lynn Durkin, Deer Meadows Motel and Cottages, Lynn Durkin, EZ Mart, Bill and Lynn Faro, French Louie ADK Sports, Frisky Otter Tours, George Brownsell Carpentry, Great Pines, Golden Acres Landscaping, Heroux Construction, Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club, Inlet Department Store, Inlet Golf Club, Inlet Marina, Nancy Jennings, Kalil and Eisenhut, Levi Lumber, Lutz Building and Mechanical, Marina Motel, Eugene Melnyczuk, Mike Marleau Builder, Nelson’s Cottages, Northern Lights Creamery, The Ole Barn, Pedals and Petals, Peter’s Cottges, Quinn’s Lakeside Cottages, Raquette Lake Supply, Red Dog Tavern, Rocky Point Properties, Screamen Eagle Pizza, Jane Slack, Stiefvater’s Lakeside Cottages, Penny Stuart, Sunset Beach Cottages, Tamarack Cafe, The Tavern, Ted Payne’s Bus Service, Patty and Hal Wittmeyer, The Woods Inn, and Zone 3.

Thank you to the following for their materials and time spent at Arrowhead Park setting everything up, attending the bonfire, manning the hospitality booth and breaking everything down: Paul and Reggie Chambers, Dennis and Barb Thibado, Craig Woods, Phil Huber, Nancy Jennings and Eugene Melnyczuk.

Thank you to Hiram Lyon, Wesley Wyatt, Sue Wyatt, Jeremy Wyatt, Elliott Markle, Thomas Hall, John Wagner Jr., and John Wagner III, Crew 7 Explorers from Rochester for all of your help with the cardboard sled races, painting faces and more.

Thank you to the Town of Inlet Highway Department for moving snow, and to the Inlet Parks Department for grooming the sledding hill, snowmobile track and ski trails, for moving tables and everything else necessary to get the parks ready for this event.

Huge thank you to Doug and Betty Hugelmaier of Mary’s White Pine Bakery for supplying hot dogs and cider, and to the Inlet Youth Commission for providing the grill. Thank you to Mary Marleau, Sue Beck and Lori Hansen of the Inlet Youth Commission for hosting the Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop with lots of help from Patty Wittmeyer, Natalie Brownsell, Shawn Hansen and Andy. Thank you to American Fireworks for an awesome show! Thank you to the Town of Inlet and the Inlet area businesses for their support during this event. And thank you all for your enthusiasm.

And if we have missed anyone, forgive us. Thanks again for a wonderful weekend.

Adele Burnett

Lyon family says thank you for support

The annual Ken Lyon Sr. Memorial Ice Fishing Derby to be held Feb. 25 and 26 was cancelled due to open waters and poor ice.

We would like to thank the towns of Webb and Boonville and those individuals who generously donated to the event, it is greatly appreciated. The 50/50 raffle was won by Jay Lee of Prospect. We are now planning for the 2018 event.

Scholarships are to be awarded as usual.

The Lyon family and friends