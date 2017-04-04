Fenton family appreciates support

We would like to thank our friends, family and the community for the cards, food, hugs, smiles and words of encouragement during this difficult time. It means a lot to us! Thank you for your support at a time when we needed it so much.

Also a special thank you to Dan Rivet, Ron Johnston, Dr. Socash and the Old Forge Ambulance Crew.

Our heart is broken from the loss of our husband/father, but knowing we have all of you makes us feel that much better.

The Family of Tom Fenton

Deb, Tommy and Tami, Billy and Madeline and Jen and Jon