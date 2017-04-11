Kinderwood Board appreciates support

The Kinderwood Board would like to thank everyone that attended the Snowmakers Ball on March 25, at McCauley Mountain. The theme was “Mad for Plaid”. The night started with appetizers in the bar, with Gus as our bartender, while Colin Clark played some great hits as the DJ. A delicious dinner was prepared by Nick Bankert and Felicity Davey and was by far the best one yet! Then came the raffle baskets and 50/50 auction which was emceed by Gary Staab. Each winner had to dance for their prize. What a hoot! The night ended with dancing and a few more drinks at the bar. “Fun, relaxed, awesome dinner, great music” were a few of the comments the board heard throughout the night. The only thing missing was Mirnie Kashiwa.

The money raised will go toward the cost to purchase the math curriculum that will correlate with the TOW UFSD. Materials such as workbooks, teacher edition item, diagnosis and intervention materials, course materials, supplemental materials and manipulatives, approximate cost $1,500-$1,700.

The Kinderwood Board would like to thank Nick Bankert and Felicity Davey and the Last Run staff; Eric DelBuono of Café DelBuono, Colin Clark, Gary Staab, Old Forge Fitness, 5 Corners Cafe, Gallery 3040, Souvenir Village, Old Forge Hardware, Linda Gibbs, Meyda Custom Lighting, Luke Langworthy, VIEW, The Strand Theatre, Mountain Greenery and Kurt and Ximena Gardner of Adirondack Mountain Productions as well as all the cash donors that wish to remain anonymous.

We would like to thank all of the attendees as well. Without all of you Kinderwood would not be able to offer their students the education and opportunities that are made possible by your generous donations.

If anyone has any suggestions to help us make our event bigger and better, please take the time to send an email to [email protected] , or you can ring (or text) Sharon Finkle-Kleps at (315) 369-8919. We appreciate all comments.

Sincerely,

Littlepage Hannah, Kelly Greene, Jenn Dunn, Jessica Pashley, Sharon Finkle-Kleps, Sarah Morin, Joan Spring, Madeline Fenton, Susan Mayer, Diane Heroux, Barbara Uzdavinis and April Hance.