OLA expresses thanks

On behalf of the Okara Lakes Association, we would like to extend our thanks to the Highway Department and Casey Crofut for the outstanding work they have done on the roads surrounding the Okara Lakes Community this spring. The continuously changing weather events create challenges that have adverse effects on our roads.

We are also fortunate to have an outstanding crew keeping the roads plowed in the winter. They are usually cleaned off before most of us need to use them—even in the worst of storms!

Additionally, we would like to extend thanks the DPW and Mark Hudon for their fast and efficient service to our community. Both agencies are an asset to the residents.

John Munyan

Okara Lakes Association