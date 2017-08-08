Webb Way thanks supporters

The Town of Webb UFSD Webb Way Committee would like to thank the following businesses, individuals, and organizations for their support of our Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) program. They donated their time, goods and/or services, or discounted items that allowed us to reward our students throughout the year. We gratefully acknowledge: Superintendent of Town of Webb UFSD Mr. Rex Germer, Principal of Town of Webb UFSD Mr. John Swick, Town of Webb UFSD faculty and staff, Town of Webb PTC, Town of Webb UFSD custodial staff, Cory Yager and Marie Candee, Susan Webster, Pat Harwood, Adirondack Bank, Community Bank, Enchanted Forest Water Safari and Calypso’s Cove, Eagle Bay Volunteer Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary Old Forge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Priority Medical Sales, Catholic Charities of Herkimer County, Adirondack Accents, Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, Strand Theatre, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, Old Forge Fitness, Target, Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, Walmart, View, Applebee’s, Hoopla, Pizza Uno, Just Bounce Around, Front Door Diner, and MAC’s Safe Ride.

We appreciate all of the support from the community as well, especially Amber LaFountain, Jennifer Dunn, and Jacki Holmes, who serve on the Webb Way committee as parent volunteers.

Town of Webb UFSD

Webb Way Committee