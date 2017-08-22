Helmers say thank you

We would like to express our appreciation for the overwhelming support and love that we received while Kristin went through multiple surgeries and as she continues to battle renal failure.

The GoFundMe support has gone far in helping to cover medical related travel expenses and every kind act has lifted our spirits in ways beyond measure.

There is no better town to call home and we are grateful to live among friends.

Thank you so very much,

Kristin, Korie and Mak Helmer

Auction was a success thanks to bidders

The Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department would like to extend its thanks to the many people who attended our annual fundraising auction on Aug. 12. The bidders helped us raise over $18,000.

Thanks to those who donated the many wonderful items that were auctioned. Thanks to the Baekeland Camp for their unusual donation. Special thanks to Bruce Vikerson for his huge donation of items that were sold at our yard sale and auction.

Our auction would not have been the success that it was without the volunteers that make it possible. Our two auctioneers, Kelvin Nahrwadl and Ben Strader were outstanding, we thank them for their terrific job.

Special thanks to Liz Forsell for her great effort selling 50/50 tickets to support the RLFD Ladies Auxiliary. And thanks to the many members and supporters of the Raquette Lake Fire Department who worked day and night to put on this event.

See you all at the next auction on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.

Thanks,

Mitch Edelstein

RLVFD