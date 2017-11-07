Photo submitted

Friends catch up at the North Woods Lodge’s pancake breakfast over the Columbus Day weekend.

Thank you pancake breakfast patrons and volunteers

The members of North Woods Lodge #849 F&AM and Dewey Old Forge Chapter #449, Order of the Eastern Star would like to thank everyone who helped in any way toward the success of our Annual Columbus Day Breakfast.

Whether monetarily, physically, or as a customer enjoying our breakfast, we thank you all and look forward to seeing you again next year.

Jan Park

Committee Chair

Thank you to all who supported the Class of 2019’s Columbus Day Concession

Many of our supporters donated food, candy, equipment and their time for our concessions. Without their support we wouldn’t have been able to keep our stand up and running. Thank you to the businesses, parents and families who helped us to make Columbus Day a great success. We specifically thank the following: ACE Hardware/Old Forge Department Store, Adirondack Pain Management, American Legion Post #893, Billy’s Restaurant, DiOrio’s Supermarket, Enchanted Forest/Water Safari, E-Z Mart, Inlet Community Church, Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services/John Townsend, Mrs. Diane Amos and her students, The Naked Moose, Old Forge Hardware, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, The Pickle Boat, Red Dog Tavern, Screamin’ Eagle, Seasons Cafe, Strand Theatre, Thendara Pines, Toboggan Inn, Tony Harper’s, Wise Chip Company, and the parents and families for donating soda, baked goods, and their time.

The Class of 2019

Town of Webb UFSD

Thanks to Pumpkin Fest helpers

On behalf of Chip Kiefer and myself, Kate Russell, I would like to thank all those that helped in making this years Pumpkin Fest a great success. Thank you to the CAA for sponsoring and purchasing cider and amazing pumpkins from DiOrio’s and yummy donuts from Aurora’s. Big thanks to Old Forge Fire Department for allowing us the use of the ambulance bay for carving, face painting and games.

Thank you to Megan Crimmins for coming to the rescue last minute to help with the event start to finish and for doing such a great job on face painting. Thank you to Nia Tormey for helping set up and to Chris Russell for helping set-up, cleanup and everything in between, and to Bill Rockhill for his help throughout the event and the Band-aids.

We had over 40 children attend this year.

Thank you to all of you for coming.

Kate Russell and Chip Kiefer

Pumpkin Fest co-chairs

Carmichaels say thank you and good bye

What do you say? First I want to thank Paul, Jason and Jim. Paul has literally saved my life more than once, and Jason couldn’t have been more efficient and knowledgeable. Jim drives like a real pro and we were in Utica in no time. Thanks, guys, I love you all.

Secondly, a “few guys and their ladies”wanted to treat us to one last burger at the Tavern. That turned out to be almost the entire towns of Eagle Bay and Inlet. It was an amazing display of love and support from what seemed like almost everyone we know. We were, of course, overwhelmed, and so appreciative that in two days something like this could be put together. We are so proud to be part of this community. It’s so easy to help someone, because everyone helps back.

We truly feel that we are leaving our family and that saddens us greatly. We’ll be moving to an assisted living facility in Syracuse. Going from paradise, where we’ve lived for 30 years, to the big city appeals to us not at all, but sometimes life makes your choices for you. I’m sure we’ll be safer and more accessible to the kids. So there’s good in everything.

Good-bye to anyone we didn’t have a chance to see before we left. Please keep us in your prayers. We’ll try to stain touch. We hate to let go of so much we hold dear. We love each of you and will take the memories of each of you with us.

Our new address is The Hearth on James, 830 James St., Syracuse NY, 13203. Phone number to be determined when I learn how to use my new cell phone now that I have service.

Again, thanks to all. I can’t tell you how much we’ll miss everyone.

Kay and Dan Carmichael

TOWHA thanks grantors

The Board of Trustees of the Town of Webb Historical Association wish to thank the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation for their recent grant to help the Association upgrade its computer and software systems for the purpose of organizational management and improving internal and community research capability.

The funds will be used to add a networked computer upstairs in the archive room and replace one of the obsolete computers in the research room and install Windows 10 on all of the Association computers. The additional computer upstairs will alleviate the necessity of hauling boxes of non-searchable paperwork (newspapers, magazines, tax records, ledgers, etc.) up and down the stairs, making it easier for volunteers and staff to itemize in a data base.

Located in Johnsburg, the Pearsall Adirondack Foundation is “Dedicated to improving the quality of life for year-round residents of the Adirondack Park.”

Kate Lewis

Director, Town of Webb Historical Association