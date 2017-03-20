Scholarship Fund appreciates support

The Scholarship Fund thanks Mr. and Mrs. Robert Budetti for their donation to the Scholarship Fund.

All of their funds are raised during the Ted Classic Golf Outing held every September at the Inlet Golf Course.

Mike Cunningham

Scholarship Fund

American Legion says thank you

American Legion Post 893 of Old Forge would like to extend our thanks to all who supported our Snofest raffle.

Your generosity enables us to host five or six families from Camp Drum to our area for “rest and relaxation” for a weekend and to thank them for their services.

The first place winner was Scott Budgin of Old Forge and second place winner was Eric Newman of Newport.

Thank you all once again!

John L. Dundon

Raffle Chairman

Lakeside residents appreciate thoughtfulness

The residents of Lakeside Terrace Apartments would like to express their thanks to the following organizations/groups for their kindness and thoughtfulness to the residents over the past months: Xi Gamma Iota for the beautiful flowers and Valentine’s Day party; the Garden Club for the Christmas party and to Donna Mucks for our entertainment; and the Adirondack League Club for the wonderful buffet they put on again this year.

It is so nice that the community appreciates and thinks of their senior citizens. Thank you all so much. It really brightens up these gray days.

Joyce Leszyk