Kids rush for the ping pong balls dropped from Levi’s bucket truck.

2017 Ping Pong Ball Drop thank you

The Town of Inlet and the Inlet Youth Commission would like to thank everyone who was involved for making our 40th Annual Ping Pong Ball Drop another success! The hundreds of children who attended this event were each able to collect three ping pong balls that they traded in for prizes donated by the Inlet Youth Commission and area businesses. Prizes included gift certificates, prizes, drinks, snacks and novelty toys. The novelty prizes, drinks and most of the snacks were purchased with the monetary donations. The monetary donations also help replenish the ping pong ball supply.

Levi Bros. Tree Service parked their bucket truck on the ball field and we were able to toss the balls from the bucket while it was maneuvered back and forth.

A big thank you goes out to the following for their contributions toward this event: Adirondack Dog House, Adirondack Fairway B andB, Adirondack Reader, Adirondack Reflections, ADK Shirt Factory, AVON-Barb Murdock, Beauchamp Builders, Big Moose Inn, Billy’s Italian Restaurant, Black Bear Lodges, Burkhard-Evans Insurance and Real Estate, Calypso’s Cove, The Candy Cottage, CAP-21, Christy’s Motel, Clark Energy, Clayton’s Cottages, Community Bank, Community Pride Day, Crazy Moose Quilt Shop, Deer Meadows Motel and Cottages, Lynn Durkin, Eagle Bay Village, EZ Mart, Finders Keepers/Blue Line Coffee House, Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits, French Louie ADK Sports, Frisky Otter Tours, Gallery 3040, Great Pines, Herr Mit Handwovens, Inlet Department Store, Inlet Public Library, Kalil’s Grocery, Bill and Linda Keener, KevAnna’s, Susan Lockyer, Marina Motel, Mary’s Gift Shop, Mary’s White Pine Bakery, Eugene Melnyczuk, Mike Marleau Builder, Nelson’s Cottages, Northern Lights, Nutty Putty, Pedals and Petals, Raquette Lake Navigation, Red Dog Tavern, Rocky Point Properties, Nick Rose, Screamen Eagle Pizza, Seventh Lake House, Strand Theatre, Jennifer Temple, Twisters/Holy Smokes BBQ and The Woods Inn.

Thank you also to the following for your time: On the field—Mitch Lee, John Frey, Terry Staub and Eugene Melnyczuk. In the Levi Bros. Tree Service’s bucket truck—Frank Able and Alicia Burnett. At the Inlet Youth Commission table—Lisa Reichard. Setting up and handing out prizes under the pavilion—Adele Burnett, Patty Wittmeyer, Tera Arey, Robin Murdock, Kendra Carnell, Mikenna Johnston, Leabella McCarthy, Cherie Landl, Linda Gordon, Aimee VanWie, Marilyn Wojcik, Sarah Landl, Matt Conley, Monica Egnaczyk, John Egnaczyk, Julia Egnaczyk, Liz Cowles, Carey Lorraine, Meg Lorraine, Matt Parent, Brian Roser and Ben Delmarsh. At the door—Dennis Hudson, John Rouse and Terry Adkins. In the ambulance—Dave Scranton and Ron Leszyk.

Without all of your help, we could never do this great event for the children.

Adele Burnett

Inlet Information Office

Fathers Day Weekend Car Show thanks

On behalf of the Central Adirondack Association, I would like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s car show a success. There are too many people to name individually, but please know that your help is appreciated, from the folks who helped with setting up, registration, parking, judging, the spectator gate, and selling t-shirts, to those who stayed to clean up after the show. Special thanks to our co-sponsors Cooper Kia in Yorkville and Lee Buick GMC in Boonville. Also thanks to the Old Forge Fire Auxiliary for providing the food concession, and to the Town of Webb crew who moved the mobile stage and set up the pavilion. And of course a big thank-you to the car owners who come faithfully year after year, and the spectators.

I would like to recognize and thank the committee who works so hard to put this event together; Co-Chairs Mike Farmer and Dale Heroux, Chief Judge Bob Boote, Cindy Beckley, Bob Gates, Steve Hoepfl, and Jamie Loson. Thanks to Benny’s Ice Cream for the golf cart that quickly transported all our young gentlemen volunteers who parked cars.

Thanks also to the following businesses that donated door prizes: Don’s Polaris, George’s Liquors, The Old Mill Restaurant, Blue Spruce Motel, Clark’s Beach Motel, Enchanted Forest/Water Safari, Old Forge Hardware, Ace Hardware Old Forge, Piluso’s Service, Christy’s Motel, Souvenir Village, Lakeview T’s, Frankie’s Taste of Italy, Wilderness Interiors, Old Forge NAPA, 19th Green Motel, Smith Marine, Country Club Motel, Rainbow Zen, Naked Moose and Old Forge Liquors.

Laurie Barkauskas

CAA

View says thanks

Thank you for all those who attended View’s Summer Reception on June 23. And a special thank you to our youngest guest, Old Forge local Harper Deis, who came with her parents Mark and Kelly. Thank you for making it a family affair!

Janis Russell

View