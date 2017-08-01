David Park Scholarship awarded

The family of David W. park would like to congratulate the 2017 recipient of this scholarship. Each year graduating seniors and/or alumni are eligible to apply for this scholarship. Dave set many goals for himself and tried his best to instill possible goals in others.

To Dave, the future was in our youth and he firmly believed each individual could do anything he/she wanted. We believe this year’s recipient is a well-rounded leader with similar goals. We are happy to grant a $1,000 scholarship to Carter Kelly.

Sincerely,

Jan and Steve Park

and family

Thank you for your support

The Old Forge Little League Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity again to thank all those that have helped support the rehabilitation of the baseball field on North Street in Old Forge.

The Little League players and parents were able to get together last week for an end of the season party to christen the new field. It was an exciting game with several great plays from Gary Staab and grandson Jordan Stokes, Kathy Aliasso and son Dominic, and Kristie Bogardus and son Clark as well as many others. It was a heated game right up to the end with a score ending in a 10-10 tie. Everyone had a fantastic time with lots of laughs.

Phase two of the rehabilitation plan will hopefully begin next spring. The dug outs and bleachers are the next major additions along with obtaining maintenance equipment for the field. We have secured many large donations and grants through the help of CAP-21 and local area businesses in order to start this phase, but we continue to seek further donations for the completion of the new field and continued maintenance.

If you would like to make a donation, please visit our GoFundMe page listed under Old Forge Little League New Field.

Again, thank you to everyone that has supported us thus far.

Old Forge Little League Board of Directors

Inlet Library thanks those involved in auction

The Inlet Public Library would like to thank everyone who attended this year’s fine art auction making it a very successful benefit.

Special thanks to Penny Stuart for the donation of these beautiful works of art, Becky Hasemeir for her extensive research of each print, Mike Schnittman our auctioneer and Paul Chambers and Steve Chambers for their assistance in hanging our prints.

Thank you also to Seventh Lake House, Mulligan’s, Screamen Eagle, Red Dog Tavern, Woods Inn, Toboggan Inn, White Pine Bakery and Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits for the refreshments.

We currently have five prints still available for sale and on display at the library; each print’s reserved price has been reduced by $40.

Kim Egenhofer

Inlet Library

SHARP says thank you

On behalf of the participants of the Senior Health, Activity and Recreation Program (SHARP), I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Adirondack Bank in Old Forge for the generous donation to our program from the proceeds of their annual Golf Tournament.

Adirondack Bank is a great supporter of the community and we are grateful for this donation that will enable us to enjoy additional activities and events. We would also like to say a big thank you to the anonymous person who nominated SHARP as a recipient of this donation.

Linda M. Heistman

Activity Coordinator for SHARP

A note of thanks from the Millers

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the community for the love and support extended after Jon’s passing. Your flowers, cards, calls, condolences and tribute gifts were touching. We were grateful for the overwhelming amount of food and help that were given to our family.

We are blessed and grateful to live in this giving and caring community.

The Miller Family