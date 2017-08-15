A thanks to the helpersTo the residents of Eagle Bay, Inlet and Big Moose: On the Fourth of July, 2017, our dog, Jessie, was spooked by the fireworks and ran off from our Eagle Bay cabin.For the next 36 hours nearly 75 people participated in an exhaustive search throughout the Inlet, Eagle Bay and Big Moose area.Thankfully, Jessie was caught by Penny Beach on Old Big Moose Road on the morning of July 6.By way of this note, we would like to thank Penny and all of the many other people who helped in the search. In moments like these you come to realize and appreciate the good nature of the people from this area.Thanks again to everyone for their efforts.Mike, Betsy, Michael, Maggie, Sarah and Brian MoshierEagle Bay

Inlet Classic Car Cruise and Show thanks helpers and participants

Classic vehicles from all over New York took over the parking lot of Arrowhead Park for the fifth annual Inlet Classic Car Cruise and Show on July 29. The show was sponsored by the Inlet Historical Society, chaired by Leo Fadel, and co-chaired by Waddie Kalil. 50/50 raffles were held, door prizes were awarded, hot dogs were consumed, items were raffled off, and a good time was had by all. Photos of all the cars can be found on Inlet Historical Society’s Facebook page.

The Inlet Historical Society would like to thank the following sponsor: Classics (Mike Fadel) of Charlotte, NC and the following contributors: Jack Greco’s Adirondack Furniture, Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits, Inlet Department Store, Adirondack Reader, The Tavern of Eagle Bay, Jim Keough’s Nature’s Windows Photography, French Louie’s ADK Sports, HerrMitt Handwovens, Community Bank of Old Forge, Adirondack Bank of Old Forge, ADK Shirt Factory, Kalil’s Grocery Store, Todd Marleau, Misty Townsend and Price Chopper of Utica.

We would also like to thank the following for their time and efforts: Karen Palmeri, Dave Ross, Bob and Judy Agedal, Adele Fadel, Ellen Burney Dickerson, Eugene Melnyczuk, Mitch Lee, Lisa Gambacorta, Adele Burnett, Margie O’Hara, Linda Fadel, Charlie Herr, Bill Faro, Brad Fox and Paul Chambers.

Adele Burnett

Tourism director