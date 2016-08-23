Ella Schmid shows off the big check from Fulton Chain Craft Brewery.

A thank you from the Schmid Family

We would like to thank everyone for their support for this year’s Birthday Bash Eskimo Strong Benefit.

We would especially like to thank our family and friends for all the love and encouragement.

A special thank you to: Town of Webb, CAA, Wilcor, Fulton Chain Craft Brewery, Kalili’s Grocery, Diorio’s Supermarket, Kinney’s, and Fastrac. Thank you to all that donated items to be auctions and raffled.

You all helped make Tayler’s 19th birthday a big success.

The Schmid Family

For more information or help please contact:

www.familiesfordepressionawareness.org

www.whenthereshelpthereshope.com

Suicide text line 741741

Eagle Bay FD and Ladies Auxiliary say thank you

The Eagle Bay Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary would like to thank all the workers and everyone who came and supported our chicken barbecue that was held on Aug. 6, at the Eagle Bay Fire Station. Most of all we want to say thank you to the various businesses and individuals who supported our very successful affair.

This annual event was a huge success due to your generosity: Kalil’s Grocery Store, DiOrio’s Supermarket, Karam’s Produce, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, and Don DiOrio.

We thank the Eagle Bay FD Ladies Auxiliary members who supported our event by baking all the fabulous desserts, serving the meals, and helping out in anyway they could.

Very special thank you to both Eric Sutherland, owner of Ozzie’s in Old Forge, and Keith Daviau who worked the entire day cooking all that delicious barbecued chicken and to all the Eagle Bay Fire Dept. members who pitched-in to help wherever needed.

Lastly, we also appreciate the outstanding support from our communities for making this Eagle Bay Fire Department annual event such a great success. See ya next year.

Penny and Shane Beach

Co-Chairs of Eagle Bay FD Barbecue

Gordons appreciate thoughtfulness

Dear family and friends,

Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise 80th birthday party. To our children and grandchildren who did the planning, we love you dearly. To our dear relatives and friends it was very special to have you celebrate with us.

Wow what a blast.

Love,

Bob and Linda Gordon