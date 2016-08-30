Thanks to the good Samaritan

On Aug. 7, I was disembarking a small utility aluminum boat at the gazebo dock of the Big Moose Inn in order to have dinner. Due to my age (69) and infirmities (back and knee problems) I was struggling to get on the dock. The outcome was a fairly serious fall back into my boat. Tangled in myself I saw perhaps a hundred diners and loungers watching my plight. One ran down to help. He and my friend got me out of the boat and onto dry land. It became obvious I had lacerated my right leg. This Samaritan helped me get to a set of stairs, ran to his truck and came back with a washcloth and bandages for me.

He repeatedly asked if I was okay and stayed until I was able to go in for dinner. After a lovely meal (as always) my friend and I started back down to the boat, here he comes again helping move the boat to a place I could get in safely.

I asked his name–Glen-thanked him and off we went.

I don’t know who he is but I want to publicly thank him. He is the one in a hundred that always does the right thing. A truly good man. All I know is he had a black pickup, was slender and tall with short cropped hair. Appeared to be mid forties.

I have been coming to the ADKs for nearly 70 years. Over all this time I have found Adirondackers to be the kind of people who would act as Glen did, to help and guide and keep safe those in need.

Thanks again Glen, the best to you and your family.

James H. Amodio

Syracuse

Special thanks to local businesses

The Town of Webb Beach Staff would like to thank all of the local businesses who contributed to the annual beach party held in conclusion of the summer swim lesson program.

Many local establishments donated time, food, and items that were shared and given out during the party. Every donation was appreciated by the staff and the 35 or so children and their parents, making the swim lesson beach party another great success!

Thank you.