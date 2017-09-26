Old Forge Little League thanks Jerry Olsen’s family

We would like to gratefully acknowledge the family of Jerry Olsen for honoring our organization by directing memorial donations to OFLL. To date, the donations made in Jerry’s name have exceeded $1,000 and are a testament to how much he cared about the kids in our community and what a great man he was.

He was always very supportive of OFLL, attending many of the games, cheering on the team and, classic Jerry, letting the umpire know when he didn’t agree with the call. Jerry will be truly missed by all of us.

Thank you to the Olsen Family and everyone who donated in Jerry’s name. The money will be used for our new baseball field project, equipment and field maintenance.

We would also like to thank the staff at Community Bank for their help with the donations.

Old Forge Little League Board of Directors

Eskimo Strong says thanks and names winner

Eskimo Strong announces winner of SUP board donated by Mountainman Outdoor Sports is Joe Robinson of Baldwinsville.

We would like to thank Mountainman, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, Fulton Chain Craft Brewery, the Central Adirondack Association and the community for you continued support.

With that support we were able to provide scholarships this year to Montana Burrell, Amy Townsend, Matthew Schmid, Connor Ulrich and Hannah Wolfanger.

Eskimo Strong would also like to thank Greg and Toni Rudd along with the vendors of this year’s Falling Leaves Craft Show for choosing us to be this year’s charity of choice. It was a pleasure to work with all of you. Your generous donation will help provide next year’s Tayler Schmid Memorial Scholarships.