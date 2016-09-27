A thank you from Phoebe Greene

I would sincerely like to thank the Old Forge Ambulance Corp., especially Danielle, Peg, and Hans for the high level and excellent care I received during my recent ambulance ride.

Our community is very fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and well trained group of paramedics, EMT’s, and drivers. Their many hours of classes and preparations are evident in the wonderful service they provide.

Thank you again,

Phoebe Greene

SHARP says thanks

On behalf of the participants of the Senior Health, Activity and Recreation Program (SHARP), I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Adirondack League Club Donor Advised Fund,distributed through the Community Foundation of Herkimer Oneida Counties, for the generous donation to our program.

We are grateful for this donation as it will enable us to enjoy many activities and events.

Linda M. Heistman

Coordinator for SHARP

A Thank you from the Cliff House Association

On Aug.17 a portion of Cliff House Road in Inlet washed away during a heavy rainfall. Approximately five inches of rain fell in a short period of time.

We would like to thank the first responders, the state and town highway departments and contractors, especially Heroux Construction Company, who came to our aid.

The quick response from the DEC for the emergency repair permit was also appreciated. Most of all, we want to thank our wonderful neighbors, Peter Fay of Clark’s Marina and the Steigerwald family who helped us in our time of need.

Thank you.

The Cliff House Association