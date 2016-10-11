A thank you from Charlie (Chuck) Michels and Family

A very special thank you to neighbors, friends, and family for their immediate and constant support following my accident.

There are too many people to name, but I do have to mention the Big Moose Ambulance and Fire Company who arrived so quickly, and surgeons, along with rehab at Sitrin in New Hartford, I am on the mend. Again, thank you all for prayers, cards, and healing thoughts. I’m planning on being at Big Moose next summer.

Thank you

Charlie (Chuck) Michels and Family