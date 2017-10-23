Inlet kindergarten say thanks for the fun day

The Inlet kindergarten class would like to thank Brandon and Meg, at the Tamarack Cafe, a fun filled afternoon of mini golf and delicious food.

The kindergarten class earned this because throughout September they displayed good behavior. The reward was through the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports program. Thanks for a great day!

Katie Connell

for the Inlet kindergarten class

Thanks to Herk. Highway Dept.

We want to thank John Rathbun and the Herkimer County Highway Department for postponing the mowing on the South Shore Road in Old Forge.

It allowed the monarch butterflies to hatch after feeding on the milkweed plants along that road.

We’ve seen monarch in our yards for the first time in several years, not to mention while biking and along our driveways.

What a wonderful sight!

Thank you John and the crew.

The Evans family, the Scholten family, the Shute family, the Bergin family, and the Danaher family

Bob and Helen say thanks

We would like to say thank you to Wende Wood and her co-conspirators for surprising us with a celebration last month in honor of our 25th anniversary of operating the Strand Theatre.

Thank you to Trish Sehring for the amazing cakes and thank you to everyone who stopped by that afternoon (and those who weren’t able to make it) for your kind words and thoughts. We appreciate all of your support over the last 25 years and look forward to the next 25!

What a great place to live and work.

Bob Card and Helen Zyma

Park scholarship thanks everyone for support

The family of David W. Park would like to take a moment to say a heartfelt thank you for all the support received toward Dave’s scholarship fund. It was, as always, tremendous!

We thank you, and the students thank you.

Our day was rainy and cold, but warm with friends and family gathering to share a memory and have a fun filled day.

We hope to see you next time in 2018!

Love,

Dave’s family

Allen says thanks for help

A big thank you to the Old Forge Ambulance, Daniella, Brian, Rich and Peter.

On Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. I had an emergency and called 911. In a few minutes they arrived along with Cody from the Town of Webb Police.

They took me to St. Luke’s Hospital where I was taken care of immediately.

I was in the hospital for two week, and I’m happy to report that the rehab unit has me back to normal.

Many thanks.

Bill Allen

Old Forge