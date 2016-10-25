Bartels say thank you and goodbye

Our first visit to Old Forge took place when an early winter snowstorm shut down most of the east coast. The snow fell just as fast inside the Blue Line. As we drove past the train station and through the twin communities of Thendara and Old Forge, we noticed that those in the Adirondacks embraced the heavy snowfall as a blessing. The village looked enchanting with the twinkling lights of vibrant shops and restaurants that were open although deeply blanketed by fresh snow. A few weeks later, we moved into the community and thus began a chapter that has been a great blessing in our family life.

Thank you for embracing us as neighbors and friends. You invited us to walk with you during life’s greatest mountaintop moments. You trusted us to walk with you through the valley of life’s most challenging and painful experiences. During our time in Old Forge, our family certainly grew in faith, hope and love. We trust, by God’s grace, that others in the community grew as well through each of life’s seasons.

Serving the congregation of Niccolls Church as pastor was a deep joy and an amazing privilege. Pastors from the Catholic parishes of St. Bartholomew’s and St. Anthony’s, the Inlet Community Church, Church of the Lakes and Big Moose Community Chapel were not only colleagues, they were beloved friends.

Thank you for the unforgettable farewell celebration at McCauley Mountain in September. Later, feeling overwhelmed by gratitude, we marveled at how everyone ought to have such a gathering once in their lives to know how they’ve touched the lives around them. Once more, thank you so very much for the blessing you have been to us.

The Adirondacks will always have a special place in our hearts. Even more than the land, we will cherish you — friends who welcomed us into your lives and whose sacred stories we will forever carry with us.

Faithfully,

Lawrence, Amy, Jens

and Lydia Bartel

The Class of 2018 says thanks

The Class of 2018 would like to thank Don and Amy Townsend, Adirondack Bank, McDonalds, Zimowski Foods, Frankie’s Taste of Italy, Fastrac, Sysco, Ace Hardware (Inlet), Inlet Fire Auxiliary, Levi Brothers Tree Service, Inlet Community Church, The Fulton House, Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Kalil’s Grocery Store, DiOrio’s Grocery Store, and Ozzie’s Coffee Bar for contributing to the 2016 Columbus Day Weekend concession stand.

We would also like to thank all our families and friends. Without your help it would not have been possible. Running the Columbus Day concession stand has been a long-held tradition. We are elated that, with all your help, it was once again a success.

Thank you for allowing us the funds to support many of us on our senior trip and to help with the tradition of the senior class’ annual donation to local causes in our community next year. What a great community we live in!

Sincerely,

The Class of 2018

Inlet Memory Walk committee says thanks

On behalf of the organizing committee of the Inlet Memory Walk, we would like to thank all of this year’s participants who walked, stopped by and took part in our festivities.

We decided to move the date and time of the “Walk” this year in the hope of inviting those visiting our town to walk along with us. The great summer weather left many on the lakes, beaches or walking through the woods. We had 30 walkers this year. The Chinese Auction was a hit, as always, with many visitors purchasing tickets.

This year, we gave out new lilac tee shirts to those that pledged $25 or more, and they proudly wore them during the day. The “garden” theme adopted by the Alzheimer’s Association had many walking with their particular color flower designating either care for someone, knowing someone, lost someone or just supporting the cause. These shirts are on sale at the information office of the Town Hall at a cost of $10 each.

We would like to thank at this time, Roger Lind for the use of his golf carts, the American Legion for donating water bottles, Reggie and Paul Chambers for the hot dogs, Kalil’s Grocery for the rolls, the Youth Commission for the use of the grill and all of those that either made or donated items for the Chinese Auction.

This was the sixth year for our Memory Walk. This year was held in honor of Lorena Payne who is currently residing at Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville. Forty percent of our earnings will be going there to be used for activities, and the remaining 60 percent goes to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Our past remembrances have been Marilou Brockner, Walter Schmid, MaryAnn Hardy, Lorraine Stripp. Also, the community lost Jack Streb this year, and he was remembered at out event.

Thanks for all you do and continue to do to help find a cure for this disease that has affected most of us.

Patty Wittmeyer

A big thank you from North Woods Lodge

North Woods Lodge #849 F&AM and Dewey Old Forge #449, Order of Eastern Star, thanks all who contributed to and participated in our annual Columbus weekend breakfast. Our first customers, Corky LaFountain and Linda Ellison, arrived at 8 a.m. and by the time we closed the doors at noon, approximately 175 customers had been served. Again, a big thank you to all who shared in our success. We look forward to seeing you again next year for our Columbus weekend breakfast.

— Steve Park

Varsity Club says thank you

Old Forge has had yet another successful soccer filled Columbus Day Weekend. Without the help of our community, Columbus Day weekend would not be the same.

On behalf of Town of Webb Varsity Club we’d like to thank:

• Blessed Virgin Mary, Carthage, Utica Academy of Science Boy’s Varsity Teams and Adirondack, Bolton Landing, Watertown Immaculate Heart Girl’s Varsity Teams for making our tournament possible.

• The Board of Education and the administration for their support.

• Athletic Director of Town of Webb and boys’ varsity coach Tanner Russell

• Jessica Brownsell — Varsity Club advisor

• Town of Webb girls’ varsity coach Kerrin Ehrensbeck

• Mr. Dave Clark for keeping score

• The Old Forge Fire Department for helping with the bonfire and making sure it was, once again, safe for our players

• The Old Forge Ambulance crew that was there to help out at the Alumni Game

• Jed Kinney and Student Council for organizing the parade and building the bonfire for the athletes to run around

• Mike Ross for making sure our lights were working and helping get them fixed

• Steve Uzdavinis, Luke and Katie Langworthy, and Mike Greene for helping with the soccer balls on the telephone poles

• Town of Webb School Custodians for lining our fields

• Macgregor Ritz-Kenny for playing the National Anthem on his trumpet

• All of the parents that helped sell tickets to support Varsity Club

• All of our ball persons

• All of our teacher chaperones

• The Class of 2018, their advisor, Mr. Best, and all the parents who worked the concession stand throughout the weekend.

• All of the fans, parents, and community members who helped support our teams and continue to support our teams

• All of the alumni who came back to play, we could not continue that tradition without you.

Thank you everyone! We’d love to see your support in the years to come.

Old Forge Varsity Club