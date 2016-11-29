Thanks to those who supported basketball clinic

I’d like to thank those of you that donated to the basketball clinic held this past weekend. The cost for 46 Town of Webb Students to attend the clinic was $3,000 and we were able to pay for $2,400.

A special thank you to Zimowski Foods, Carlo Masi Produce, Waters Edge Hotel, the Central Adirondack Association, Mountainman Supply and to those of you who personally donated. I hope our kids realize how lucky they are to live in a town as generous as ours.

It was a great weekend and those that attended really improved in just one weekend, the future is bright. Go Eskimos!

Tom Greco