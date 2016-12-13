Basket winners say thanks

Having spent Thanksgiving enjoying family, friends, food and shopping we were again blessed with winning the Inlet Christmas on Main Street Gift Basket.

We want to thank all of the merchants and individuals from our wonderful community who contributed to this bountiful display of generosity.

Linda and Leo Fadel

Inlet and Sauquoit

Thanks to all for Team Decker support

Thank you so much to all for your generous donations in support of Team Decker in our efforts to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Riders organization.

As you know, breast cancer affects both men and women alike. It is a disease unforeseen, and wreaks havoc on an individual’s body and financial stability. The Pink Ribbon Riders is a small non-profit organization that provides direct financial assistance to both men and women diagnosed with breast cancer. Funds raised are distributed through an assistance program that is made available to breast cancer patients.

With the gracious support of family and friends like you, we will be able to help many of these families and individuals not only to meet essential daily needs, but to concentrate on conquering their battle with this disease without financial constraints.

For more information, or to register for the 13th annual New York Snow Run Ride at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center in Old Forge Feb. 17-18, visit www.pinkribbonriders.com. This is a PRR fundraising event that supports residents of New York State.

Once again, a heartfelt thank you to all that gave, and remain diligent in their love and reinforcement during my mom’s courageous fight. God bless everyone for your prayers and endless kind gestures.

Contributors: Lake View T’s donated all our shirts for the ride with Team Decker logo, Moose River Trading, Smith Marine, Wilderness Interiors, Souvenir Village, Walt’s Diner

Old Forge Hardware and employees, Dennis and Lynn Madden, Rita Yakawiak, Joan Spring, Jane Lantry, Ellen and Michael Wilcox, Mary Gilbert, Scott and Jen Palermo, Donna Pohl, Marilyn Wires, Dave Hudon, Kim Unger, Ellie Hadity, Karen Burns Cerio, Terry and Erica Wilcox, Carey Kopcik Clark, Holly Armendola, Michele Park Deangelo, Christine Wilsey Earl, Jane Cameron, Lisa Bolton, Suzanne Gerling, Sharon Day, Pete Saule, Heather Laurel, Mari Burns, Anne Fletcher and Warren Canorro.

Thank you.

Annette Decker

HASCA says thanks

The Home Aide Service of the Central Adirondacks would like to thank Billy’s for making us a recipient of a charity dinner. HASCA, a New York State licensed home care service agency, provides compassionate quality care in the home.

We accept clients for short-term, seasonal and year-round care from our certified home health aides who work under the supervision of a registered nurse.

We thank all of those who attended our dinner and invite anyone to make a tax-deductible contribution to HASCA, PO Box 25, Old Forge, NY 13402.

Sheila Brady

Eagle Bay FD Ladies Auxiliary says thank you

The Eagle Bay Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and firefighters would like to thank all the workers and everyone from our community who came and supported our annual Turkey Raffle Party which was held on Nov. 12, at the Eagle Bay Fire Station. Most of all we want to say thank you to the various businesses and individuals who donated all the door prizes for our very successful affair.

Once again this annual event was a huge success due to your generosity: Amidon Building Co., Anonymous Donor (guest at Roach’s Cottages), Beauchamp Builders, Big Moose Inn, Big Moose Yamaha, Billy’s Restaurant, Daiker’s Inn, Frankie’s Taste Of Italy Restaurant, French Louie’s, Fulton Chain of Lakes Brewery, George’s Liquors, Geri and Clara May Metzler, Great Pines, Inlet Dept. Store (Ace), Inlet Golf Course, Jack Greco Custom Furniture, Marie Birtle, Mindi Norris, Moose River Trading Co., Old Forge Camping Resort, Old Forge Liquors, Old Mill Restaurant, Otter Lake Station, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, Seventh Lake House Restaurant, Slicker’s Tavern, Smith Marine, Tamarack Cafe, Tap Room of Raquette Lake, The Bay Cafe, The Donut Shop, The Tavern, The Village Square, The Wine Shop of Inlet, The Woods Inn, Tony Harper’s Pizza and Clam Shack, Trisha Sehring, T’s Easy Mart of Inlet and Walt’s Diner.

If we happened to have missed anyone from our donation list, it was unintentional and we apologize for our oversight.

Congratulations to all our raffle winners, door prize winners and turkey winners. We appreciate the great support from our community in making this annual Eagle Bay Fire Department event such a great success.

Andi Smith

and Sharon Daviau

Co-chairs of Turkey Raffle Party,

Eagle Bay FD Ladies Auxiliary