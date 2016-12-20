KYAC appreciates support

The Kommunity Youth Activity Center would like to thank businesses and community members for their generosity and continued support throughout the year.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all from KYAC.

Old Forge Little League thanks Snodeo supporters

Old Forge Little League would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations to benefit the renovation of the North Street baseball field:

Mountainman Outdoor Supply, Napa Auto, Billy’s Restaurant, Smith Marine, Don’s Polaris, North Street Snowmobile and Walt’s Diner.

We also would like to thank the CAA and all the parents and kids for their help. Without everyone’s support the project would not be possible.

We are also raffling a Kayak and a Smart TV. These tickets can be purchased at Walt’s Diner during normal business hours.

The winner of these items will be drawn in the spring.

Thank you for your continued support.

David and Kathy Aliasso

CAA announces winners and thanks participants

The Central Adirondack Association would like to thank everyone who came to Snodeo 2016. The 40th anniversary event was great celebration to kick off a great snowmobile season.

A huge thank you to all our guests, our vendors, our volunteers and especially everyone who supported Snodeo and other CAA events by purchasing raffle ticket(s).

Congratulations to the following winners.

The winner of the Polaris 120 youth snowmobile was Daniel Wicks of Hicksville.

The winner of the 2017 snowmobile was Chris Pazdon of Old Forge.

The second prize, of $1,000, was won by Heather Oles from Pleasant Valley.

The third prize winner of $500 was won by Rick Mumford of Thendara.

The $300 fourth prize was won by Barbara Mayerchak from Lyndhurst, N.J.

Fifth prize, $100, was won by Dave Gallagher, of Hackettstown, N.J. The second fifth prize winner was Richard Conversano from Old Forge.

Legion says thanks

American Legion Post 893 would like to thank all who supported our Wounded Warrior Program. The first place winner was Diane Kull of Old Forge and the second place winner was Phil Schmitt of Oneonta.

Once again, thank you to all.

John L. Dunder

Raffle Chairman