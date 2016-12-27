Forestport seniors celebrate Christmas

The annual Forestport Senior Recreation Christmas Party was held Dec. 15 and despite Old Man Winter doing his best to put a stop to the holiday cheer, a good time was had by all. While heavy snow pounded the area Thursday afternoon, Senior Recreation elves were busy preparing for a different type of get together than in years past.

Typically, the Senior Christmas dinner is held at a local restaurant, but this year would be a departure from the typical with a big helping hand from our local businesses. The Senior Recreation Committee created a menu for the dinner, and then went out into the community looking for restaurants to fit the bill, and did they ever. Seven local restaurants provided the delicious fare from roast pork and scalloped potatoes to chicken riggies and meatballs. Gift certificates from these establishments, along with several others made for a fun filled raffle for the seniors while they enjoyed good food and good company on a very snowy night.

The Town Forestport would like to thank the following businesses for their unwavering support of the Senior Program, and the community in general: Adirondack Grocery, for beverages and sundries; Season’s Cafe, scalloped potatoes, butter, and for their catering equipment; White Lake Inn, chicken riggies (a ton of them); Wigwam Tavern, delicious seafood chowder, and a heaping plate of Joann’s famous cookies; Scooter’s meatballs (enough to feed every Italian family in town); The Station Country Store, bread and sundries; Garramone’s, a wonderful salad; Buffalo Head, the main course, roast pork; Kratzy’s gift certificates

Additionally, we’d also like to thank the following elves who worked tirelessly to bring everything together just in the nick of time; Tonya Brown and Nancy Kardash, setup and cleanup; Forestport Girl Scouts, decorations (they were wonderful); Ted Daktor, for getting the driveway plowed out; Shelley Entwistle, for planning the whole thing; Jennifer Davis, for the gracious use of her kitchen; Master Chef Charles Scott, without Charles in the kitchen, we’d have had jelly sandwiches.

Thank you to all–and most of all to all the wonderful folks that attended and made it all worthwhile. The seniors are the backbone of our community and we are so grateful they we could celebrate the holidays with so many. Merry Christmas to all!

Christmas decorations in Eagle Bay are appreciated

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Robert Moore, our Town Of Webb Supervisor, the Town Of Webb Board Members, CAP-21 Director Nick Rose, and the Town Of Webb Highway Department for putting up the beautiful decorations on several of the telephone poles in the hamlet of Eagle Bay.

The Christmas baskets supplied by CAP-21, and the snowflakes provided by the Town of Webb and the Eagle Bay Beautification Committee that were recently installed on the telephone poles by Highway Superintendent Casey Crofut and Equipment Operator Rocco DePaul have really decorated our area and put us into that festive Yuletide spirit. This is a first for our community and a tradition that we hope will continue into the future.

We who live in Eagle Bay appreciate the decorations along Route 28 and the illuminated Christmas Tree at the Eagle Bay Information Center. Those wonderful decorations help to get our residents into that Christmas season feeling and they are a welcoming addition to our Eagle Bay community. We thank you all for your support to get everything installed before Christmas for our enjoyment.

Betsy Widish

Jim Zurakowski

Thank you to Big Moose

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Emergency Medical team from the Big Moose Fire Company responded immediately to my needs. We are very grateful to you team members as well as to EMT, Debbie and paramedic, Matt. Your assessments of my condition on site and on the subsequent ambulance trip to Utica were informative, professional and respectful.

Similarly, the medical responses to me at Faxton-St. Luke’s Hospital were of the same high quality. Too, we are grateful for the expressions of concern from the congregation at the Big Moose Community Chapel who were gathered for the annual “Christmas Lessons, Carols and Candles” service of worship (beautiful as usual). You have been enormously supportive, both at the time and through subsequent phone calls. Our gratitude as well to our hosts for the weekend, Susan and Mark, proprietors of the Big Moose Inn. You are gracious and welcoming as you operate a superb dining room and charming guest rooms.

We are grateful to all of you in the Big Moose Community.

Bill and Betty Dean Hydon

Fourth Lake and Massachusetts