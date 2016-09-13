A thank you from the Drew E. Webster family

A heartfelt thank you for all of the support and compassion extended to us during this extremely difficult time. Thank you for the flowers, for every single card, phone call, message and hug.

Thank you Kathy and Bennie Beauchamp, Sharon Miller and Caitlin Jarvis for providing meals and thanks to Brad Meehan, and Mary’s Gift Shop for providing sleep accommodations for a very large family.

Thank you to Drew’s brothers and sisters of Eagle Bay Volunteer Hose Co., Old Forge Fire Dept. and Ambulance and Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services for so beautifully honoring a man who never sought nor expected recognition.

Thanks to all who joined us for Drew’s Celebration of Life luncheon. It was a very special time made possible, in large part, because of the generosity of this community.

Many thanks to Penny Beach for taking the reins and coordinating such a great gathering when we couldn’t really even think straight.

We truly appreciate the donations of food, beverages, and baked goods as well as those who gave all of their time to set up, serve, and clean up the fire hall.

With very grateful hearts, we thank the Eagle Bay Fire Ladies Aux., Inlet Vol. Emergency Services and Ladies Aux., Walt’s Diner and the Aliasso family, Randy’s Restaurant and the Yuckel family, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, Red Dog Tavern, Ruth Hawksley, Screamen Eagle, Sharon Miller, The Tavern, Trish Sehring, Carol Perkins, Barb Madigan, Amy Townsend, Dan Jarvis, Carolina Goodbred, and anyone we may have overlooked who dropped off baked goods.

Thank you Pastor Phil Huber from Inlet Community Church for your visits and prayers with Drew, answering every call, and for sharing a few words and blessing the meal.

We very much appreciate all of the donations made to the area’s emergency service organizations in Drew’s name, a cause that was near and dear to his heart!

Drew’s last wish was realized when he came home. The family would like to recognize Bryan Easton, Larry Ventura, and the Old Forge Ambulance for bringing him home. What a gift you gave Grandpa, Bryan, peace and comfort. He couldn’t have asked for any better of a care giver.

God bless you all.

The family of

Drew E. Webster