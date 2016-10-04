HASCA appreciates support

On behalf of the Board of Directors of HASCA, we would like to express our gratitude to The Enchanted Forest Water Safari/Calypso Cove for making us a recipient of funds from the annual Charity Go-Cart Race.

HASCA is a not-for-profit agency providing quality home care at the lowest possible rates. We are supported by contributions from our annual fund drive and various fundraisers. Our mission is to provide compassionate quality care enhancing independence, and quality of life in homes of those in need of our services.

Sheila Brady

Thanks for utter kindness

Friends and neighbors throwing a “friendship” shindig because they think well of you is not only generous but utterly kind. My heartfelt gratitude for their sentiment.

For the others to whom our work is a disappointment, I am sorry.

You party-animals of either group who couldn’t get to the Sept. 18 event: You missed a wonderful time.

Thanks to all you perpetrators!

Miriam (Mirnie) Kashiwa

Thanks to everyone

There was an event at the Old Tom Morris Pub and Grill at the Thendara Golf Course, “Giving Back: Honoring Mirnie” on Sept. 18. The idea was to honor Miriam “Mirnie” Kashiwa for her many years of service to the community. Instead, it transformed into a celebration of the community with everyone pitching in to make it an incredible afternoon.

Everything was 100 percent donated. The food, silent auction items, money and time. There was a lot of generosity on display.

First, the food. The food situation was outrageous. Nineteen different venues donated food that was above and beyond. Many thanks to Cafe Del Buono, Daiker’s, DiOrio’s, Five Corners Cafe, Front Door Diner, Great Pines, Kalil’s, Lucy and Bob’s Bistro Bakery, Old Tom Morris Pub and Grill, Ozzie’s, The Pied Piper, Red Dog Tavern, Seventh Lake House, Sisters Bistro, Slickers, Van Auken’s Inne, Walt’s Diner, The Woods Inn, and an anonymous friend.

There was so much that guests brought home to-go boxes, and Hope House got a donation of five platters of food. We are lucky to live in a place where there is so much good food to eat!

And it looked festive and beautiful. Thanks to the flower arrangements by Kate Russell of Mountain Greenery. The Town of Webb Historical Association, found some images of Mirnie over the years, and these looked great on the tables. Elliereed Lewis and Norm Rannels both lent mementos from Mirnie’s past to personalize things.

Thanks to Senator Hugh Farley for a truly thorough citation. It is an honor to be honored.

The Staff of the Old Tom Morris Pub and Grill were helpful and accommodating, and just plain super. Rearranging tables for the silent auction and microphones and speakers. It is a great event venue.

The silent auction was amazingly diverse. The variety of donations made it a truly unique endeavor. Paintings, hubcaps, furniture, fudge… Thanks to all the silent auction donors: Adirondack Furniture, AdironJacks Furniture of Inlet, Ann Skarsten, Barb Green and Matt Martin, Bernie Green, Bette and Joe Rintrona, Betty and Norm Rannels, The Candy Cottage, Carol and Deke Morrison, Cory Card, Carole DeSaram and Ray Erickson, Cindy Beckley, Dale Risney, Deb Carhart and Ross Devendorf, Deb Evans Dick and Jane Knight, Five Corners Cafe, Fran Knorr, Gallery 3040, Gail Murray, Helen Zyma and Bob Card, Jeffrey Owens, Jennifer Potter Hayes, Jack Molesky and Bob Kloster, Jodelle Pross, John Radigan, Karen and Gary Lee, Kathy Kernan, Kinderwood, Kurt Gardner, Linda and Bill Keener, Margaret and John Morelli, Mary Jane Lasher, Michele deCamp, Mike Farmer, Mirnie Kashiwa, Nancy and Ray Schoberlein, The Old Forge Ballet Company, Pat and John Tappan, Patty Foley, Phoebe and Jeffrey Greene, Souvenir Village, Stephen Fletcher, Steve Philbrook, Suzanne Firsching, Thea Martin, Wende Woods, and Wilderness Interiors. Thanks to all the buyers.

The silent auction added a good amount to the total that was raised for the Woodland Walkway project (over $15,000). In addition to all who bought tickets to the event (you know who you are), many others donated money. Many thanks to these generous souls: The Adirondack Dog House, Billy’s Italian American Restaurant, the Central Adirondack Association, Dennis Clifford, Diane and Dale Heroux, Kim Miller, Izzie and Al Worthen, Johanna and Peter Brakely, the Kinderwood Board, Michele and Scott deCamp, the Old Forge Garden Club, Shirley Lindsay, the Strand Theatre, and the Tow Bar Inn.

Many people donated their time and helped during the event as well as leading up to it, and following up. Many people shared little kindnesses that added to the whole effort immeasurably. It is because of your efforts that the event was such a success. Heartfelt thanks to Alan Saban, Barb Getty, Bob Gronauer, the CAA, Chris Holt, Cindy Beckley, David Weal, Deb Carhart, Devora Gronauer, Diane Heroux, Felicity Davey, Gary Lee, Jan O’Connor, Jennifer Potter Hayes, Linda Weal, Mary Jane Lasher, Michele deCamp, Mike Farmer, Nick Bankert, Nick Rose, Patty Foley, Paula Weal, Robert Moore, Stephen Wick, Thea Martin, Tim Foley, Tricia Clark, and Wende Woods.

The Adirondack Express, and The Weekly Adirondack, helped to get the word out. They both donated advertising for the event as well as printing stories from all the friends who wrote and shared their stories about Mirnie. Many people attended based on the media coverage we received. Thank you.

Thanks to all who took the time to write down their fond memories. It is a brave and special tribute to share your love in public.

Thanks to Nick Rose and to the the Board of CAP-21 for helping with the Friends of Mirnie Campaign. You do wonderful work, and we are grateful for your help.

And thank you everyone who lives here, or loves this community. It is truly always a team effort, and we have an amazing team. It is gratifying to know we are all in it together.

Linda Weal

Event coordinator