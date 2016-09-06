When an adult child becomes a caregiver to his/her parents it is a major change in the family. There are changes in the roles, responsibilities and feelings of everyone in the family and this change can often lead to stress, tension and fighting. Here are some tips to help improve communication which can result in a smoother transition into the new family roles and a more fulfilling caregiver/care receiver relationship:

–Listen to what your elderly parent is saying. Listen to what the person is saying. Don’t interrupt or try to fill in the silence. A period of silence could mean your family member is considering a response or thinking through the conversation.

–Accept differences of opinion. No matter how close a family is there are sure to be differences of opinion. Respect the opinions of others; don’t disregard them. Listen to all sides and make a decision together when possible.

–Speak distinctly. Some older adults do no like to admit that they cannot hear or understand the conversation around them. Talk in a gentle tone, keep sentences short and simple and focus on one idea at a time.

–Laugh when you can. Laughter is the best medicine. Take the opportunity to enjoy humorous moments with your loved one. A shared laugh can ease tension while building closeness.

This information was provided by www.agingcare.com. Please contact Herkimer County Office for the Aging or NY connects for more information at: (315) 867-1124 or www.herkimercounty.org go to departments then Office for the Aging.