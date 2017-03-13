Last Friday, March 3, the CSC Exceptional Senior Basketball Game was held at the Herkimer High School Gymnasium. The top senior girls and boys met for the two games played with Divisions I and IV teaming up to oppose Divisions II and III.

In a high scoring game that reminded me of the NBA All-Star game that featured no defense and a lot of offense, the II and III team defeated the I and IV team, 124-115.

Carter Kelly was one of 13 players that took the court for the I and IV team and he contributed six points to his team on two 3-pointers, his trademark for the year.

Herkimer hosts this game every year and it is a great experience for any senior who qualifies for the game.