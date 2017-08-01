The Central Adirondack Sailing Association held the annual Blakeman races on July 23. The races are held every year in memory of George Blakeman who was one of the founders of CASA back in the 1960s.

The race committee, composed of the Sanzone and Blakeman families, held three exciting races for the eight Flying Scots who participated. Tom P. McCabe and crew Heather Pulver in their 60 year old Flying Scott (#32), were the top boat for the day with two firsts and one second place. Following close behind for second place overall for the day were Duffy Zornow with son Patrick Zornow.

CASA was excited to welcome the Stanton boat back to Fourth Lake, with the Stantons taking a decisive third place for the day. Paul Wilsey and Butch Hartsig were fourth place for the day with second, fourth and seventh place finishes. Wayne and David Menz tied Mark Steigerwald and John Jeffery for fifth place. Carey and Meg Lorraine captured seventh place for the day. And CASA was very excited to have the Blakeman boat back on Fourth Lake, also finishing all three races.

CASA and Flying Scot Fleet 104, based on Fourth Lake, will be hosting two races every Saturday at 3 p.m. until Aug. 26.

All types of sailboats are welcome to join and Sunfish sailors are particularly encouraged. If you have any questions, contact Commodore Doug Smith (315) 765-1479, email [email protected] or visit the website at www.centraladksailing.org.