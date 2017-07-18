The Central Adirondack Sailing Association (CASA) held its first week of races of the 2017 season. Having just launched their boats after winter storage, the sailors were faced with very high winds and significant seas. Even the race committee of Marge and Tom B. McCabe, John and Kevin Cowles, and Christine Prudy Doeg, were faced with significant challenges due to the high winds. The course had to be reset due to the winds blowing the buoys down the lake dragging their anchors. And the race committee crash boat had to help one team of racers recover from an equipment failure and support another with a man overboard situation. Luckily all efforts were successful and the racing proceeded smoothly.

Sailing their brand new Flying Scot, John Jeffery and Mark Steigerwald were victorious in both races. Only due to the careful navigating of FS 862, did the new boat escape damage with some exciting starboard/port near collisions. Wayne and David Menz sailed consistently, unfazed by the heavy winds and were able to capture second place in both races. The team of Carey Lorraine and Tom P. McCabe were fifth and third place and the team of Liz, Sarah and Chris Cowles were third and fifth place in the two races. Paul Willsey and Butch Hartsig had a sixth and fourth place and Lou and Amy Steigerwald and Bill Byrne teamed up for a fourth and sixth place.

CASA and Flying Scot Fleet 104, based on Fourth Lake, will be hosting two races at 3 p.m. every Saturday Aug. 26.

All types of sailboats are welcome to join and Sunfish sailors are particularly encouraged. If you have any questions, please contact Commodore Doug Smith (315) 765-1479, email [email protected] or visit the website at www.centraladksailing.org.