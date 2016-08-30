The Central Adirondack Sailing Association continued the 2016 summer sailing season with two races on Aug. 20 held on a beautiful day with shifty southwest winds. CASA thanks Tom B. and Marge McCabe and Meg Lorraine for running the races. CASA was excited to have the first sunfish races of the season. Sarah Cowles came in first place and Bob Bessemer came in second place in both races. In the Flying Scot races, Liz Cowles and Carey Lorraine had the best results of the day with a fourth and first place. Tom P. McCabe and Kim Wood also had a good day of racing with a third and second place. Paul Wilsey and Butch Hartsig captured the other first place finish and also had a fifth place. Wayne and David Menz had a second and fourth place. Mark Steigerwald and John Jeffery had a sixth and third place and Doug Smith and Chris Cowles had a fifth and sixth place.