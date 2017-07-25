After a weekend of race cancellations due to thunder storms, Central Adirondack Sailing Association, held two races on July 15.

The race committee for the day was the Willsey and Hartsig families and the race was held west of Alba Island on Fourth Lake.

The winds were light but steady, making it a beautiful day of sailing for everyone.

Duffy Zornow with crew Tim Donovan were victorious in both races with John Jeffery and Phil Sanzone in second both times. Wayne and David Menz had a third and fifth place for the day. Tom B. McCabe with granddaughter Meg Lorraine captured two fourth place finishes. Tom P. McCabe with rookie crew Tommy Maier had a fifth place and a third place.

The second race featured an exciting photo finish by the last three boats.

CASA and Flying Scot Fleet 104, based on Fourth Lake, will be hosting two races starting at 3 p.m. every Saturday until Aug. 26.

All types of sailboats are welcome to join and Sunfish sailors are particularly encouraged. If you have any questions contact Commodore Doug Smith (315) 765-1479, or email [email protected] or visit www.centraladksailing.org.