Central Adirondack Sailing Association held two sets of races on July 30 and Aug. 5. The July 30 races were hosted by the race committee composed of the Menz family and held in the East end of Fourth Lake. With shifty winds, coming from the north and east, both the race committee and the sailors had a challenging day. Duffy Zornow, with crew Tim Donovan, had the best results of the day with a first and second place. Paul Willsey and Butch Hartsig also had a first place finish along with a fifth place in the other race. Tom P. McCabe and Meg Lorraine captured a second and fifth place. Tom B. McCabe, with crew Carey Lorraine, and John Jeffrey and Mark Steigerwald split the third and fourth place finishes across the two races.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, with heavy winds, only three brave boats completed the races. The race was hosted by the Duffy, Judy and Kaylee Zornow and Anne Hartsig. CASA was happy to have Nate Willsey with crew Justin Whiteside for their first race of the season. Nate and Justin received a second and third place finish. Paul Willsey and Butch Hartsig also had a second and third place finish. And Mark Steigerwald and John Jeffrey, heavy wind sailing experts, captured first place in both races.

CASA and Flying Scot Fleet 104, based on Fourth Lake, will be hosting two races every Saturday at 3 p.m. until Aug. 26.

All types of sailboats are welcome to join and Sunfish sailors are particularly encouraged. If you have any questions, contact Commodore Doug Smith (315) 765-1479, email [email protected] or visit www.centraladksailing.org.