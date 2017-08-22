President of Central Adirondack Kiwanis Michael Griffin announces that Kiwanis will conduct the drawing for a luxurious weekend for four at Turning Stone Resort/Casino on Monday, Sept. 4, at a special Kiwanis meeting at 10 a.m. at Walt’s Diner in Old Forge. If you would like a ticket, contact Mike at (315) 369-0073. Tickets will be sold up until the drawing time of 10 a.m.

In making the announcement Griffin said, “Through the excellent cooperation of the hotel operations and marketing staffs at Turning Stone, we have been able to create a very attractive weekend package at Turning Stone Resort/Casino for a fundraising raffle. Tickets are $20 each and are available from all Kiwanis members.”

The raffle prize includes: two suites for four people at The Lodge at Turning Stone Resort/Casino, with VIP treatment and concierge check-in, concierge team will assist with schedule, comp valet parking, nightly s’more roast turndown service, access to Lodge pool/fitness area and morning newspaper.

In addition, the prize winners will receive a food credit gift card for $180 per person; a 50-minute spa treatment for four at SKANA Spa which includes gratuity; comp access to Lava Night Club; a group tennis lesson in clinic; golf lesson with two hour instruction and time on the comp driving range; tour of Turning Stone facilities and a gift card for show, golf and other expenses with a value of $150 per person. Note: the gift card funds may not be used for gaming.

The purpose of this project is to raise funds to support all the child centered projects of Central Adirondack Kiwanis which include the Town of Webb Student of the Month/Year Program in cooperation with Town of Webb Police Benevolent Association, Books for Children, Town of Webb School Key and Builders Clubs, Christmas for Kids, funding to various community youth programs, Food Cart for Community Food Bank, Inlet – Adirondack Kids Day, Kamp Kiwanis Scholarships, scholarships for Key Leader/HOBY Leadership Training, Bob Thayer Memorial Kids Holiday Movie, financial support for Kommunity Youth Activity Center, and Main St. Benches.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.