Reintroducing sweet gal, Chickee. You were first introduced to this frosted face foxhound back in May, but sadly Chickee has spent all summer waiting for love to walk through the kennel doors. At 10 years old, Chickee is very content with a couple of short walks each day, chewing on a rawhide or watching you garden. Her $80 adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations (for one year), microchip and a starter bag of Science Diet food.Summer is a very busy time for animal shelters and the Humane Society of Rome shelter is at full capacity. Please encourage your friends, family and neighbors to always adopt from their local animal shelter. Visit humanesocietyrome.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.