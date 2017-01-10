Rehearsals have begun for a concert entitled “Adirondack Combined Community Chorus Sings the Classics.”

This concert will be directed by Kendra Virkler, choral director at Beaver River Central School, and accompanied on the piano by Mel Chalker and Sylvia Fici.

The program will include “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” by Vivaldi, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Bach, “Dies Irae” from Mozart’s “Requiem,” “Hallelujah” from the “Mount of Olives” by Beethoven, among other classic pieces.

The remaining rehearsal schedule will be as follows:

On Jan. 15 and 22, two duplicate rehearsals will be held at the same time: one in Lowville with Ms. Virkler at the Lowville Presbyterian Church at 7707 State St. at 1 p.m., and the other at the Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls on the corner of Main and Center Streets at 1 p.m. with Peg Nuspliger. This first set of rehearsals will cover the same material, so members may attend whichever is most convenient. On Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, and Feb. 9, the rehearsals will be held at Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls at 1 p.m.

The concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Forest Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 12.

New members who were unable to attend the first rehearsal are invited and welcome to join on Jan. 15, but note that there only will be five more rehearsals before the concert. Make every effort to attend all of the remaining rehearsals.

For further details, see the Adirondack Community Chorus website at www.adkcommunitychorus.webs.com.