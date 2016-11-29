Photos by Cathy Bowsher
Christmas on Main Street in Old Forge was full of family fun again this year. Santa’s reindeer were parked for the weekend at the square for photos and the man in red himself, was seen greeting everyone from the steps of Wagging it in the ADK. The horse drawn carriages were in route and smiling faces were found all over town. The Old Forge Ace Hardware was all the bustle and every worker was dressed for the season, “My husband and I come every year to Christmas on Main Street. The snow definitely contributed to the Christmas spirit this year,” said Jackie Englert.
-
-
The Claflin Family came from Syracuse just for Christmas on Main Street. The children from left to right, Cayden, William, and Cam stand with their dad A. J. and mom Cassidy while watching the wood carving demonstration in town.
-
-
Six year old Arora Hance from Fairmont sits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
-
-
Horse drawn carriage rides are a holiday tradition.
-
-
Kristy Rubyor shows the new exhibit called, “Extraordinary Things, 100 years of history,” at the Goodsell museum.
-
-
Brendan Larrabee has a cabin in town but is from Rochester. He and his six week old puppy named Kip have come out for some holiday fun.
-
-
Kristen Frymire, Heather Laurel, Chloe Brosemer, Boulder, Bonnie Baker, Kyle Lindsay, Olivia Phaneuf, and Sue Mahoney are dressed to impress in front of the Old Forge Hardware window.
-
-
Olivia Phaneuf and Heather Laurel pose with Crimson the dog.
-
-
Kim Ulrich and her daughters, Gillian and Shannan, were happy to meet Santa.
-
-
Mrs. Claus is taking a break before she goes back out to visit the children of the town.
-
-
Photo submitted The dog parade in Inlet was the scene of four legged fun.
-
-
Third place Ugly Sweater Contest winner Bekci Kelly, second place Ugly Sweater Contest winner Ceara Curry, and third place Ugly Sweater Contest winner Shawn Hanson display their certificates.
-
-
Reindeer Run runners stop for a movie at the Strand Theatre.