Photos by Cathy Bowsher

Christmas on Main Street in Old Forge was full of family fun again this year. Santa’s reindeer were parked for the weekend at the square for photos and the man in red himself, was seen greeting everyone from the steps of Wagging it in the ADK. The horse drawn carriages were in route and smiling faces were found all over town. The Old Forge Ace Hardware was all the bustle and every worker was dressed for the season, “My husband and I come every year to Christmas on Main Street. The snow definitely contributed to the Christmas spirit this year,” said Jackie Englert.