File photo

Santa and Mrs. Claus make special appearances throughout the weekend and take the time to hear the Christmas wishes of little boys and girls from all around.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Old Forge transforms into a glorious winter wonderland from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, we got a good start with almost two feet of snow on Nov. 20 and 21.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, families can make their way to ACE Hardware to craft a keepsake Christmas ornament. Customers will spend less with a whimsical twist and receive a 20 percent off discount if dressed to impress in an “ugly Christmas sweater.”

For the art lovers, the galleries at View will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stick around for a Christmas ornament workshop for a small fee starting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After crafts, get back into the streets for a taste of history from the Goodsell Museum. See their new exhibit called, “Extraordinary Things, 100 years of History,” and be whisked away into the past.

Take some time to visit the North Woods Community Center for a Holiday Bazaar. Basket raffles, chili, hot dogs, and gifts for under $10 will be available for purchase.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the fun keeps going at the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church. They are offering a warm up station with movies, crafts, popcorn, and an open play space for kids for more family fun.

Furry friends can join the celebration this holiday weekend too. Bring them along from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and spend some time at Waggin in the ADK, a dog boutique. Santa just might stop by for a picture with the pooches. All donations go to the Herkimer Humane Society.

Starting at noon, catch a free horse-drawn wagon ride from the Souvenir Village parking lot.

Stay warm with the Old Forge Library while attending the book sale from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. with free cocoa.

Check out Santa’s reindeer and sleigh parked at Point Park on Friday and Saturday and bring your smiles for some photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Forge Motel lobby from 1-4 p.m.

View will be offering a tie-dye Christmas shirt workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. and it’s “all aboard” at 2 p.m. when the Santa Express Train departs from the Thendara Station to the Otter Lake Station and back. It is advised to get your tickets early at the station. This popular event is sure sell to out.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Dragonfly Cottage will hold a chainsaw carving demonstration and create snowmen. Everyone can join a “make-n-take” birch bark dragonfly ornament workshop there too. In lieu of payment for the workshop, donations to the local food pantry will be accepted.

Wilderness Interiors is another place to visit on the holiday weekend. Honey the Clown will be painting faces from 2-4 p.m. and the Utica Zoo Mobile will have their animals on display there from 3-5 p.m.

According to the Old Forge Director of Tourism Mike Farmer, new this year, is a free puppet show starting at 3 p.m. at the Old Forge Fire Hall, sponsored by Souvenir Village.

For adults, Gallery 3040 is offering a cocktail reception from 3-5:30 p.m. with free jingle bells (while supplies last). They say, only the young at heart can hear them jingle.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the annual Light Parade will begin on Main Street, “Whether you create a float or act for the parade, or enjoy it as a spectator, it’s a jolly time not to be missed,” said Farmer. Following the parade, Point Park will host the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring live music by the Tracy Family.

According to Farmer, most all of these activities will continue into Saturday as well as breakfast with Mrs. Claus at the Front Door Diner from 9 – 11 a.m. Bring your camera and your appetite.

There will be a brief Tree Lighting Ceremony again on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, join others for the Reindeer Run, where kids and families with antlers run, walk, or prance form the Goodsell Museum to Point park to close out the weekend festivities.

The Strand Theatre offers half price admission for the showing of Disney’s “Moana” with a free small popcorn for Reindeer Run participants.

For people looking for alternate transportation, don’t forget that the Adirondack Christmas Train departs Utica Station promptly at 10:30 a.m. Sit back and enjoy a ride from Utica to the Thendara Station where shuttle busses wait to take passengers to Christmas on Main Street in Old Forge. The Adirondack Scenic Railroad runs on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28.

Ticket information is available by calling the Utica office (315) 724-0700.

These are just some of the great things planned for this fun start to the holiday season.